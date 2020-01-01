Fan killed in Kenya after allegedly mocking Arsenal supporters following Wolves loss

The Gunners suffered their third straight loss in the league at home and are now placed 14th on the table

A man in lost his life at Kinamba Centre along the Naivasha-Kirima Road, after allegedly mocking fans after their 2-1 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC last weekend.

In the absence of their top scorer Raul Jimenez who was injured earlier on, scored through Pedro Neto and, although Gabriel briefly headed Arsenal level, the visitors claimed a deserved three points through Daniel Podence's superbly taken 42nd-minute winner.

It was a third straight loss at home for the 13-time English champions.

"The middle-aged man was hit on the head with a stone when he started mocking supporters of [Arsenal after the loss]," The Standard Newspaper reported.

"The group was watching the live match that was being aired on television when the incident occurred on Sunday night.

"The deceased was left bleeding from his head outside a petrol station located a few meters from the bar that the friends were drinking."

A witness who has been identified as Peter, went on to explain what transpired between those involved before the unfortunate incident.

"[The argument] degenerated into name-calling and the deceased was chased out of the bar and later attacked and left unconscious," he revealed.

Police have now launched a manhunt for those involved in the incident. The result moves Wolves up to sixth in the table, with Arsenal languishing in 14th.

Following the long delay and amid a fog of deep concern over Jimenez's wellbeing, Wolves took a 27th-minute lead.

Adama Traore got the better of Kieran Tierney down the Arsenal left and Neto was on hand to convert when Leander Dendoncker's header came back off the crossbar.

The visitors' advantage did not last long, with Gabriel powering home Willian's cross from a well-worked short corner.

Opportunism and poor Arsenal defending were again evident when Wolves made it 2-1 - Podence deftly lifting a bouncing ball over Gabriel and finding the finish after Bernd Leno saved Neto's deflected strike with his legs.

Exactly a year on from Unai Emery being relieved of his duties at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal seem no closer to once again being a Premier League force.

The congested nature of the early-season table means their lowly position should not cause huge concern, but they have now won one and lost four of their past six league matches, scoring just twice in that period.