'Failed Kwasi Appiah should be grateful for not getting Ghana sack' - Sports Ministry

Spokesman Kofi Asare Brako responds to recent threats by the ex-Black Stars boss

Ministry of Youth and Sports spokesperson Kofi Asare Brako has labelled former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah as ungrateful after his recent outburst over outstanding salaries and bonus.

Appiah, whose tenure as Ghana coach ended in December, has been vociferous in demanding five months of arrears salary payments and a winning bonus for a 2021 qualifying triumph over Sao Tome and Principe in November.

His reign began in May 2017.

"Kwasi Appiah is ungrateful to report GFA [Ghana Football Association] to Fifa. He should know that when you report GFA you have reported Ghana to Fifa," Asare Brako told Nhyira FM

"Fifa will inquire about the contract document between the two parties and will make a judgement base on your achievement in the contract.

"He failed to perform his four mandates tasked to him in the contract but was not fired.

"He should have even thanked the GFA and the Sports Ministry for that."

Appiah has threatened possible court or Fifa action should his outstanding money be delayed further.

”Avram Grant [whom Appiah succeeded as Black Stars coach] never reported Ghana to Fifa to have his arrears paid until the ministry settled him," Asare Brako added.

"What Kwasi Appiah is doing makes him ungrateful to Ghana. He should show gratitude to the GFA and MoYS.”

Under Appiah at Afcon 2019, Ghana failed to make the quarter-final of the tournament for the first time since 2006 following a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of .

“I decided to keep quiet on my salary issues all this time while but I think if you are working with someone and you are no more, the best way is to give the person whatever he deserves and there will be peace,” the 59-year-old was quoted as saying by Starr FM.

“The question is 'how do I feed my family? Meanwhile, I quite remember when they [GFA] took over [last October], [Normalisation Committee head] Dr. Kofi Amoah gave them $1,000,000 [€924,573.3] and I even understand there is also some $500,000 [462,286.6] from Fifa or whatever.

"The bottom line is you should look at the essential ones and try and sort it out. But it looks like they don’t care.

"This is money I have worked for and they are not telling me anything which I feel it doesn’t show sign of respect. So I have told my lawyers to deal with it.”

The 2017-2019 spell was the former Al Khartoum boss' second stint in charge of the Black Stars.

