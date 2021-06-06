Fabio Gama the hero as Asante Kotoko pip Ashanti Gold in Ghana Premier League derby 

The Brazilian midfielder produced the decisive moment of the matchday 28 fixture in Obuasi

Asante Kotoko emerged supreme in the Ashanti Derby in the Ghana Premier League as they handed Ashanti Gold a 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Fabio Gama's first-half header proved decisive in the matchday 28 fixture in Obuasi, the goal the Brazilian's third of the season.

The win has temporarily sent the Porcupine Warriors from the second position to the top of the table, just above arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, who face fifth-spotted Great Olympics in a late kick-off fixture on Sunday.

Kotoko currently are one point above Hearts. Ashanti Gold, meanwhile, are 10th on the table.

Medeama are third on the standings courtesy of a 1-0 win over Karela United on Saturday, the opening game of the match week. Former Hearts centre-back Vincent Atingah scored the only goal of the match in the 81st minute, leaving Karela United sixth on the log.

Elsewhere on Sunday, goals from Abdulai Massaudu and Agyenim Boateng Mensah ensured a 2-0 win for Dreams over Elmina Sharks. While Dreams sit high on the fourth position, Sharks hold a place on the opposite side of the table in a relegation-trapped 16th position.

Wafa failed to move up on the table on the matchday following a 3-2 away loss to Liberty Professionals. Kingsford Frimpong, Abraham Wayo and Kweku Karikari were on target for the Scientific Soccer Lads who sit one place above the relegation zone in 15th position. Wafa are seventh on the standings.

Like the Academy Boys, eighth-placed Aduana Stars missed a chance to move up following a 1-0 away defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs who scored through Simon Martey. The win has sent the Crabs to 12th on the table.

At Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were ruthless in their meeting with King Faisal, scoring five unanswered goals. Abdul Basit (2x), Bright Amponsah, Kofi Owusu and Paul Attah Agyei were on the score sheet against Chelsea who hold 11th place on the table. Faisal are one spot from the bottom.

Eleven Wonders have made it two straight wins in the Premier League as Nortey Tetteh and Alex Asamoah found the back of the net to seal a 2-1 triumph over Bechem United, whose consolation came from Stephen Owusu eight minutes to full-time. Fourteenth-positioned Wonders sit one place and one point below Bechem on the table.