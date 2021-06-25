Fabio Gama responds to critics after latest Asante Kotoko heroics 

The Brazilian midfielder has spoken on his performance in the Ghana Premier League so far

Asante Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama Dos Santos believes he has silenced his critics by his performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who scored and set up another goal in a 2-1 Ghana Premier League win over Eleven Wonders on Wednesday, joined the Porcupine Warriors in October last year, amid criticism of his quality.

So far in GPL, he has shone brightly, registering five goals and six assists.

“I don’t understand why they hated me even before I came. You cannot do that if you don’t know the player," Gama said, as reported by his club.

“Because you have never seen the player play before.

“But I put all in my heart and try to prove myself. Now my name is all over Ghana because I didn’t give up.

“I just try to give my best to prove that they are wrong.”

Gama joined Kotoko in a two-year deal and made his debut in a 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals in January.

His last club before transferring to the Kumasi-based outfit was Swedish lower division side Jonkoping Sondra. He was unattached for seven months before the move.

“I respect him for all the things I’ve been hearing about him. I respect him a lot,” former Kotoko striker Yahaya Mohammed said about the Brazilian in January.

“It’s not easy leaving Brazil and choosing to come play in Africa. Under normal circumstances, we want to go there and he wants to come here. He knows why he’s here.

“For me, we should stop the negative talks about him and encourage him. So we can attract more of his likes to help our league look more attractive and professional.

“Kotoko need to encourage him and make him aware of the kind of club he’s playing for. It’s a big team here in Ghana. If he succeeds and goes back to tell his story, it could lure others to join our local league."

Gama will be expected to play a key role when Kotoko are guests of arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Premier League on Sunday.