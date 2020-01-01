Fabio Gama: New Asante Kotoko Brazilian recruit hailed after criticism of his signing

Porcupine Warriors communications director Moses Antwi Benefo talks up their latest acquisition

communications director Moses Antwi Benefo believes new Brazilian acquisition Fabio Gama Dos Santos brings a lot of quality to the side despite criticism of the club's signing of the player.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the 28-year-old's capture in a two-year deal on Friday, giving him a football home for the first time since March when he parted ways with Swedish second-tier outfit Jonkoping Sondra.

He is a former national youth player, having represented the South American nation at U17 and U21 levels.

"Fabio Gama Dos Santos, a lot of people are lambasting us [for signing him]. It has become the talking point in the country [ ] but as we speak, about 17 international top sports websites are reporting about him," Benefo said, as reported by Footballghana.

"The French-speaking countries, Portuguese and others are all talking about him and it tells you his level.

“Some describe him as a top player while others are sceptical. His signing is creating a buzz around the team, the boy, and around the league because people will be willing to watch that orthodox No.10.

“Brazil is bound with talents so if he is able to feature for the U17 and U20 national teams it tells the quality he possesses. We should forget about people saying he does not score goals, he is an orthodox player."

Gama joins the list of Brazilian players to have signed for Kotoko in recent times, following the likes of Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

His move to Kotoko has been criticised by a section of fans who have focused on his recent spells with lower division clubs, tagging him as below the standard of Kotoko who are two-time African champions and the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League ( ).

His career was largely based in his home country, and Gama's last two clubs before joining Kotoko were Varnomo and Jonkoping, who were based in the Swedish second division.

Back home in Brazil, he played for Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama, ABC FC and most recently Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore.