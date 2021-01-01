Fabio Gama: Ex-Ghana and Cameroon coach Tanko offers advice to Asante Kotoko star

The trainer believes the Brazilian could become better in the GPL should he improve a particular area of his game

Former Ghana and Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko is the latest to hail Asante Kotoko's Brazilian marquee signing Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

The 28-year-old has become a fan favourite owing to a string of fine performances for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League.

He joined the club in a two-year deal in October last year, becoming the third Brazilian to sign for the Kumasi-based side in recent years.

"Undoubtedly, he [Gama] is a very good footballer. when you see him with the ball at his feet, you’re easily convinced he’s a good player,” Tanko told Kessben TV.

“What’s left is for him to improve on the physical aspect of the game. Ghana football is 80 per cent physical. Hopefully, he should get stronger in the second half [of the season]. Aside from that, he is a very good player."

On his full debut, Gama was at the thick of affairs in both of Kotoko's goals which ensured a 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals in Accra.

"He is a good player. He is a player with attacking instincts and always is on the front foot,” former Kotoko star Sarfo Gyamfi recently said of the Brazilian.

“If he continues to play the next five, six matches like this he will be the best. He is a very good player. You notice a quality player with how he controls and passes the ball."

Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku, who has struck a deadly partnership with the playmaker also added: "I am very excited to play with Fabio Gama because he is a very fine player and would love to see him feature in every match with me on the field.

"He's my best friend and we have good talking conditions on the training ground and this is just the beginning with a matter of time and fitness people see more than what they saw."

Gama follows countrymen Gleisson de Souza Ferreira (2005) and Hermes da Silva (2013) to play for Kotoko.

The former national U17 and U20 international previously played for Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama, ABC FC, Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore in his homeland.

His last club before joining Kotoko was a stint with Jonkopings Sondra in the Swedish lower division.