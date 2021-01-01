Fabio Gama: Brazilian midfielder reacts after full Asante Kotoko debut

The attacker reflects on Monday's Ghana Premier League match against Liberty Professionals

midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos is delighted by his output on his full debut as the club handed Liberty Professionals a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League ( ) on Monday.

Having joined the Porcupine Warriors in October, the 28-year-old made his first start for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday eight fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He capped his outing with a pair of assists.

“I am used to the weather because I played in all my life and it’s the same weather," Gama said after the game, as reported by 442 Ghana.

"I have not started a game for a year, so it is hard to keep the physique for the match. But I'm happy to play for 80 minutes.”

Without a doubt, the biggest beneficiary of Gama's presence on the pitch was striker Kwame Opoku, who was at hand to score twice from the Brazilian's set-ups.

"I am very excited to play with Fabio Gama because he is a very fine player and would love to see him feature in every match with me on the field," Opoku said, as reported by Kickgh.

"He's my best friend and we have good talking conditions on the training grounds and this is just the beginning with a matter of time and fitness people see more than what they saw."

Monday's win has taken Kotoko to sixth on the league table.

"You don’t need intensive training to bring the best out of the players but sometimes you have to psyche the players because they’re very good individually, so you have to build their confidence and not pressure them too much. So you can attribute our recent display to confidence and determination," coach Johnson Smith said, as reported by GNA.

“Since our loss to Sudanese side Al-Hilal, we have learnt the transitional play tactics that is playing from defence to midfield and to attack and we have also worked on our finishing at training.

“So the players are gradually getting used to the system we have adopted because at first we did little running but now things have changed with the players making more incisive runs and it has changed our play."

Former Brazil U17 and U20 attacker Gama could make his second Kotoko start when they face Wafa in their next game.