Fabio Gama: Brazilian attacker wins day for Asante Kotoko in Ghana Premier League

The midfielder was the hero of the match as his second-half effort proved the separating factor between the Porcupine Warriors and Karela United

Asante Kotoko have temporarily moved three points clear above arch-rivals Hearts of Oak atop of the Ghana Premier League table following a 2-1 matchday 30 triumph over Karela United on Wednesday.

Diawisie Taylor scored just after the hour mark for visiting Karela to cancel out Emmanuel Gyamfi’s opener but Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama Dos Santos converted a 68th-minute penalty to win the three points for the Porcupine Warriors.

The away side have consequently dropped down by two places to fifth on the league standings.

Kotoko are eagerly keeping an eye on Hearts’ away clash with Legon Cities on Thursday as three points for the Phobians will likely result in a drop to the second position, owing to an inferior goal difference.

Ghana’s two biggest clubs, Kotoko and Hearts are set for a big showdown on Sunday in what could have a big impact on the ultimate winner of the Premier League.

The former, with 23 titles, have not won the championship since 2014, while the latter, with 19 successes to their name, have not clinched gold since 2009.

Great Olympics are one of two sides who benefitted from Karela’s drop on the league table as Maxwell Abbey-Ashie Quaye’s 58th-minute strike ensured a 1-0 home win over Bechem United.

The ‘Dade’ Boys have been catapulted to fourth on the log while Bechem hold the 12th position.

Dreams FC are the second beneficiaries as a 2-1 win over Eleven Wonders, courtesy of Precious Boah’s double, secured a move to the third position. Abass Ganiu shot 15th-positioned Eleven Wonders in front in the 22nd minute.

In Sogakope, Wafa handed Aduana Stars a 3-2 defeat, thanks to goals from Augustine Boakye, Justus Torsutsey and Atte Youssifou.

On the other hand, Sam Adams and Flavien Kouassi registered consolation goals for the Fire Boys who occupy the eighth position, two places below Wafa.

At the Golden City Park, hosts Berekum Chelsea pipped Elmina Sharks 2-1 to go 11th on the log. Captain Stephen Amankonah and Abdul Basit were on target for the winners.

Aside from the Hearts versus Legon fixture, Medeama will take on King Faisal on Thursday as Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals square off against Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold, respectively.