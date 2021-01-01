Fabio Gama: Brazilian playmaker tipped to enter history books at Asante Kotoko

The former Brazil U17 midfielder made an impression on Porcupine Warriors fans on his full debut

Former star Sarfo Gyamfi believes new Brazilian signing Fabio Gama Dos Santos could become a club legend should he continue with his bright start to life at the Kumasi-based club.

Following a move to the Ghana Premier League club last October, the 28-year-old made his full debut for Kotoko against Liberty Professionals on Monday, providing a pair of assists to ensure a 2-0 triumph.

He joined Kotoko in a two-year deal.

"He is a good player. He is a player with attacking instincts and always is on the front foot,” Gyamfi told Silver FM.

“If he continues to play the next five, six matches like this he will be the best. He is a very good player. You notice a quality player with how he controls and passes the ball."

Gama is expected to make his second Kotoko start in their encounter with Wafa on Sunday.

“I am used to the weather because I played in all my life and it’s the same weather," the midfielder said after the game, as reported by 442 Ghana.

"I have not started a game for a year, so it is hard to keep the physique for the match. But I'm happy to play for 80 minutes.”

Against Liberty, Gama's efforts were highly complimented by striker Kwame Opoku who was on hand to turn in both goals on the Brazilian's assist.

"I am very excited to play with Fabio Gama because he is a very fine player and would love to see him feature in every match with me on the field," Opoku said, as reported by Kickgh.

"He's my best friend and we have good talking conditions on the training ground and this is just the beginning with a matter of time and fitness people see more than what they saw."

Gama is the third Brazilian player to have signed for Kotoko in recent times, following Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

The former national U17 and U20 star previously played for Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama, ABC FC and most recently Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore in his homeland.

He last featured for Jonkopings Sondra in the Swedish lower division before moving to Kotoko.

His acquisition was criticised by former Kotoko players Ollenu Ashitey and Amed Toure.