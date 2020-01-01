Fabio Gama: Asante Kotoko get positive news on Brazilian signing

The 28-year-old is now available to feature for the Porcupine Warriors, two months after his acquisition

chief executive officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed new Brazilian signing Fabio Gama Dos Santos has finally been cleared to make his first appearance for the club.

Snapped up in October, the 28-year-old has had to bide his time for a maiden outing in the colours of the Kumasi-based outfit due to work permit issues.

He penned a two-year deal, following in the footsteps of countrymen Gleisson de Souza Ferreira and Hermes da Silva to sign for Kotoko in recent times.

"Fabio Gama was supposed to be a direct replacement for [Matthew] Anim Cudjoe because we would not sign him," Amponsah told Oyerepa FM on Saturday. "The only problem is with his work permit, but we have been able to get Gama's work permit and he is available to play against Al Hilal in Sudan [in the Caf on January 6].

"We have all been yearning to get a creative player in the team, and Gama is there to provide that. We needed someone to hold on to the ball and get things done for us."

Amponsah also shed light on the recent sacking of head coach Maxwell Konadu following a 1-0 home loss to Great Olympics in the Premier League.

Media reports after Konadu's dismissal were that Amponsah had fallen out with his club's board in connection with the coach's exit.

"I made a mistake in sacking Maxwell Konadu because I did not officially write to inform the board," Amponsah admitted. "I admit I am wrong and I accept that.

"Maxwell Konadu's record at Kotoko was not bad but it was time for him to go and other big clubs in the world have done that, but I again admit I was wrong for not informing the board."

Amponsah took over the reigns of Kotoko CEO in August with a mandate to "restore glory".

"Asante Kotoko are in a good state. I have said that the phase of Kotoko will change and I am still working towards that," Amponsah added. "Rome was not built in a day. I know with time, we will get there. I have a task to complete and I am convinced I will achieve our mandate."

Kotoko last won the Ghana Premier League in 2014 and the Caf Champions League in 1983.