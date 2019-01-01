Fabin lands Inter Allies coaching job for second time

The 60-year-old has been named as new trainer of the Eleven-Is-To-One ahead of the 2019-20 season

Former U17 boss Samuel Fabin has returned to Premier League side Allies for a second spell as coach of the club.

Fabin, also a former coach of and Hearts of Lions, makes a comeback to the Eleven-Is-To-One whom he left in 2015 to fully focus on his national team job at the time.

"Inter Allies FC is delighted to announce that Paa Kwesi Fabin has re-joined the team as head coach," the Tema-based club announced on Wednesday.

"The experienced trainer led the Eleven-Is-To-One to a very decent campaign in the 2014-15 Ghana Premier League season where we finished sixth."

In July 2015, a run of good performances in the local league with Allies saw Fabin adjudged Coach of the Month.

“I am truly humbled," the 60-year-old said about his return.

“It was a privilege to serve as head coach during the 2014-15 season and I look forward to building off that success again.”

Allies vice-president Eric Delali Senaye added: “Fabin is an outstanding coach who has worked well with us before. He is a tremendous leader and strategist.

“We are very happy that he is back."

Fabin's last coaching job was a two-month stint in charge of 's national U17 and U20 teams earlier this year.

