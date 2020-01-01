FA Selangor will help Armin Maier obtain Malaysian passport...on one condition

Selangor 2 midfielder Armin Maier has recently expressed his desire to take up Malaysian citizenship and represent the Harimau Malaya.

Although Goal previously stated that Malaysia Premier League side 2 have only one foreign player on their roster, this is apparently not true.

On top of their Kosovan forward Bajram Nebihi, the reserve team's roster also includes 23-year old midfielder Armin Maier Rafi. Armin has mistakenly been described by Goal as a Malaysian player in our previous stories; while he does have Malaysian heritage, as well as those of Singaporean and German, he is officially still a Singaporean national, and has recently expressed his desire to obtain a Malaysian passport in order to be eligible to represent the Harimau Malaya.

The Malaysian FA (FAM) general secretary Stuart Ramalingam candidly explained a week ago that as Armin is not on the national team radar, the association will not render its assistance in obtaining said passport, shifting the onus of helping the midfielder to his club; Selangor.

More teams

When asked by Goal last Wednesday, August 19, Red Giants' secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon explained that while they are willing to help the former JDT II player, the assistance depends on one condition:

Article continues below

Armin and Johan

"A lot of things have been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so we haven't looked into the process [of obtaining a Malaysian passport for Armin] thoroughly.

"But if there's a huge interest by the coaching staff in keeping him, we'll definitely make the arrangements," said Johan of the player who is currently on a three-year contract at the side, after joining them ahead of the 2020 season.