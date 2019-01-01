FA Cup third-round draw: Merseyside Derby, Wolves host Man Utd, Man City play Port Vale

The ties for the last 64 have been confirmed as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition

will host local rivals at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the .

The draw comes just before the two rivals play out the same fixture in the Premier League, as Liverpool seek to maintain their eight-point gap over at the top of the table against the struggling Toffees.

FA Cup holders enter the competition for the first time this season and begin the defence of their title at home against League Two outfit Port Vale.

Pep Guardiola's side thumped 6-0 in the final last term, sweeping the Hornets aside to claim on third of their unprecedented domestic treble.

An eye-catching fixture is 's trip to face at Molineux, having been knocked out away at Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season.

Meanwhile, record winners face Marcelo Bielsa's in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg - or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.

There are five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian. They have been handed a difficult tie away at Premier League side .

Article continues below

Three of the other four - Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United - are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play United. Boston, in particular, will be hoping to progress and reap the benefits of hosting .

Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.

Draw in full: