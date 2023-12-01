This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

When is the FA Cup third round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Ryan Kelly
FA Cup trophyGetty Images
Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2023-24 edition is heading into the third-round stage.

Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Arsenal will join teams from the Championship and the winners from the second round at this point.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

Date:Sunday, December 3, 2023
Time:12:55pm GMT / 7:55am ET
TV & stream:ITV1, ITVX, ESPN+

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

It will be held during the coverage of the game between Eastleigh and Reading, with the draw set to take place around 12:55 pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw - live stream & TV channel

CountryTV & stream
United KingdomITV1, ITVX
United StatesESPN+

The draw for the FA Cup third round will form part of ITV's live coverage of the round.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1 and available to stream live using ITVX.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third round draw?

All 20 Premier League teams and 24 Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. They will join the 20 winners from the second round.

  1. Bournemouth
  2. Arsenal
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Birmingham City
  5. Blackburn Rovers
  6. Brentford
  7. Brighton
  8. Bristol City
  9. Burnley
  10. Cardiff City
  11. Chelsea
  12. Coventry City
  13. Crystal Palace
  14. Everton
  15. Fulham
  16. Huddersfield Town
  17. Hull City
  18. Ipswich Town
  19. Leeds United
  20. Leicester City
  21. Liverpool
  22. Luton Town
  23. Manchester City
  24. Manchester United
  25. Middlesbrough
  26. Millwall
  27. Newcastle United
  28. Norwich City
  29. Nottingham Forest
  30. Plymouth Argyle
  31. Preston North End
  32. Queens Park Rangers
  33. Rotherham United
  34. Sheffield United
  35. Sheffield Wednesday
  36. Southampton
  37. Stoke City
  38. Sunderland
  39. Swansea City
  40. Tottenham
  41. Watford
  42. West Brom
  43. West Ham
  44. Wolves
  45. Maidstone United or Barrow
  46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe
  47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town
  48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
  49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
  50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
  51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
  52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town
  53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town
  54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
  55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
  56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers
  57. Eastleigh or Reading
  58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic
  59. Stevenage or Port Vale
  60. Newport County or Barnet
  61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town
  62. York City or Wigan Athletic
  63. Sutton United or Horsham
  64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2023-24 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup third round games be played?

The FA Cup 2023-24 third round fixtures will be played across January 5, 6, 7 and 8. Precise fixture dates will be finalised after the draw.

Useful links

