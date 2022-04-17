FA Cup: Fans slam Zaha as Crystal Palace bow to Chelsea, sing Vieira’s praises
Wilfried Zaha has been slammed by fans for his uninspiring display as Crystal Palace failed to reach the FA Cup final following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday evening.
Seen as the key man to help the Eagles win the competition, the Cote d’Ivoire international failed to ignite the spark that made him one of the most feared forwards in Engish football.
Although he was on parade from start to finish at Wembley, the 29-year-old could do little in stopping Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount from helping the Blues reach the final as he was marked by Reece James.
As expected, enthusiasts went on social media to slam the former Manchester United player for his below-par outing against the reigning European champions.
Surprisingly, some fans are waxing lyrical about manager Patrick Vieira despite his team’s exit from the prestigious competition.
To them, the Arsenal legend has changed the fortunes of the club for good since he was employed on July 4, 2021 to succeed Roy Hodgson in south London.
What is your assessment of Zaha's display against the Stamford Bridge giants? Let's know in the comments.