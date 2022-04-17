FA Cup: Fans slam Zaha as Crystal Palace bow to Chelsea, sing Vieira’s praises

Wilfried Zaha has been slammed by fans for his uninspiring display as Crystal Palace failed to reach the FA Cup final following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Seen as the key man to help the Eagles win the competition, the Cote d’Ivoire international failed to ignite the spark that made him one of the most feared forwards in Engish football.

Although he was on parade from start to finish at Wembley, the 29-year-old could do little in stopping Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount from helping the Blues reach the final as he was marked by Reece James.

As expected, enthusiasts went on social media to slam the former Manchester United player for his below-par outing against the reigning European champions.

Article continues below

Reece James vs Zaha. Light work — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) April 17, 2022

Reece really just marshaled Zaha out of the match without breaking a single sweat — Jeph (@thejephaletan) April 17, 2022

I actually feel sorry for Zaha always has his worst game of every season against James😂 — Daniel ‘Bamiji’ (@DanielBamiji_) April 17, 2022

Zaha vs Chelsea 🤩🥵 | Skills and Highlights 1080P😈 | Best winger in the league? 🔥🔥🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/8ZIwSiwj7t — 𝑹𝒖𝒅𝒊𝑺𝒁𝑵🗣 (@Sxh_CFC) April 17, 2022

Zaha played like MESSI against us 13 days ago when they THRASHED US 3-0 today against chelsea he was very messi — Keithbates (@ktbafc8) April 17, 2022

Zaha always playing shit against Chelsea🤣 — Naheem💥 (@OlayinkaNaheem) April 17, 2022

Zaha plays against Chelsea and he’s automatically in RJ’s pocket 🤣 — okiks (@young_okj) April 17, 2022

I don't understand how any club inc #cpfc would keep Zaha, best scoring record for a season is 11. That's poor! #FACupSemiFinal — Stew (@suden29) April 17, 2022

Zaha straight down the tunnel? Poor. Very poor. — Samuel Margo (@SamuelMargo) April 17, 2022

Surprisingly, some fans are waxing lyrical about manager Patrick Vieira despite his team’s exit from the prestigious competition.

To them, the Arsenal legend has changed the fortunes of the club for good since he was employed on July 4, 2021 to succeed Roy Hodgson in south London.

Just for my egbon @CalvinEmeka and his crazy inexplainable love for Patrick Vieira i am rooting for Crystal Palace this evening. That guy played for the people he needs to refer to as ‘’those nonsense people’’ and leave those other rubbish people minus their coach alone. — adebayo adelakun (@adelakunbayo) April 17, 2022

The Crystal Palace board must be so happy with Vieira. — Alulu! (@JustAlusa) April 17, 2022

Patrick Vieira has done a great job with this Crystal Palace side.



Got 4 points from Man City without conceding a goal, beat Arsenal 3-0, and now holding Chelsea to a draw after an hour.



The Blues really have to be careful cos Palace are a tough nut to crack. #FACup #CHECRY — Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) April 17, 2022

Patrick Vieira has done a sublime job at Crystal Palace man, I hope he’s backed again in the summer to see where he can really take this team 👏🏿 — Mosh (@moshotelli) April 17, 2022

Crystal Palace has exceeded expectations this season. Really proud of what Vieira has achieved. It will only get better! — איביודה (@Ibiyode_) April 17, 2022

Feel a bit bad for Crystal Palace if I am being honest. They've had a very good season with Patrick Vieira. They'll be back next year. #CHECRY #FACup — Eric (@ETTC19) April 17, 2022

What is your assessment of Zaha's display against the Stamford Bridge giants? Let's know in the comments.