FA Cup: Fans clash on Twitter before Chelsea vs Crystal Palace semi-final cracker
Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Getty Images
As Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, football fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.
Both teams face off en route to securing a ticket to the final where Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool await.
Still hurt by the Champions League exit against Real Madrid, the Stamford Bridge giants are aiming to win the diadem for the ninth time in their history.
Palace have reached the final on two occasions without success.
As the game gets underway, fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph. Many fans feel Chelsea will emerge victorious after 90 minutes.
However, there are others tipping Crystal Palace to stun the reigning European kings.Who will win this Wembley encounter? Let us know in the comments.