‘Eze is an incredible talent’ – Townsend admires new Crystal Palace signing

The Englishman has praised the Nigeria prospect’s ability, claiming the ex- Queens Park Rangers player has a bright future

star Andros Townsend has hailed Eberechi Eze as an ‘incredible talent’ following his impressive displays since he joined the Eagles.

The 22-year-old was handed his full debut as Roy Hodgson’s men bowed out 11-10 on penalties to Bournemouth in the English League Cup on Tuesday evening.

Eze played all minutes, converted his penalty kick during the shootout after the score stood at 0-0 at full time, nevertheless, Palace bowed to Jason Tindall’s side at Dean Court.

And Townsend who featured for 20 minutes having replaced Nya Kirby claimed the Anglo-Nigerian has all the raw tools to rise to the very top of the sport.

“It’s no secret we didn’t score enough goals last season, so obviously you have to bring players in,” the 29-year-old winger told the club website.

"Ebs is an incredible talent, and what he has shown so far is that he will be one for the future. Great business and it freshens up our attack."

The international also reflected on his team’s defeat while looking forward to Saturday’s fixture against .

"It was a difficult one [to take]," he admitted. "The standard of penalties was incredible.

“And obviously we knew someone had to be the villain and someone had to be the hero, and unfortunately Wayne Hennessey was brilliant in the game, but he and Luka missed a penalty.

"I was actually the one who missed against Colchester in the cup last season, so I know exactly how those boys are feeling.

"You just want the ground to swallow you up. But it’s part and parcel of football and we’ve got a big game on Saturday and if we win on Saturday [then] this is all forgotten about."

Eze joined the Selhurst Park giants on a five-year deal worth £17 million after consistently featuring for as they finished 13th in the Championship.

He has featured for England U20 and the U21 teams but he is still eligible to play for the national team if he chooses.

The 22-year-old, who has been a target for the Super Eagles, has previously revealed he is yet to decide on his international future.