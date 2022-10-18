Eze and Zaha power Crystal Palace past Traore's Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha were on target as Crystal Palace recorded a 2-1 comeback triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Traore put Wolves ahead

Eze & Zaha hand Palace victory

Eagles unbeaten in last three games

WHAT HAPPENED? A sluggish start by Crystal Palace saw Wolves score first after Adama Traore beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after he was set up by Hugo Bueno. Nevertheless, the visitors levelled matters through Eze with just two minutes into the second-half thanks to an assist from Michael Olise. Cote d'Ivoire international Zaha completed the comeback win with 20 minutes left on the clock. Steve Davis’ team returned home with heads bowed low, while they would rue their missed scoring chances at Selhurst Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Patrick Vieira’s Eagles moved to 10th in the English elite division log having garnered 13 points from 10 matches played in the 2022-23 campaign. They are unbeaten in their last three league outings, however, they have conceded in each of their last six home Premier League games (all this season), after keeping five clean sheets in a row at Selhurst Park directly before that.

ALL EYES ON: Eze has scored in two of his last three Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, as many as he managed in his previous 35, while the playmaker has scored in consecutive home league games for the first time since September 2019 with Queens Park Rangers.

Also, Zaha has scored in each of his last three appearances against Wolves in the English elite division (three goals), only the second instance of him netting in three games in a row against an opponent in the competition (also v Leicester in February 2019). Remarkably, only Harry Kane (22), Son Heung-Min (18), Ivan Toney (16) and Erling Haaland (15) have scored more Premier League goals than the African winger (14) in 2022.

WHAT IS MORE? While Zaha and Cheick Doucoure were in action from start to finish, Olise was subbed off for Ghana international with 10 minutes left on the clock. After playing for 90 minutes, Eze came off for Jairo Riedewald. On the other side, Mali international Boubacar Traore was handed a starter’s role by Wolves but was taken out for Joao Moutinho on the hour mark.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Crystal Palace have won each of the last three Premier League games where they conceded the opening goal (as many victories as in the previous 50) and have lost just one of the last six such games (W4 D1).

WHAT NEXT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE? Vieira’s men visit Everton in their next outing on October 22.