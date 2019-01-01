EXTRA TIME: Watch Mohamed Salah and Khama Billiat's Afcon 2019 goals and how Africa reacted

Both Egypt and Zimbabwe had tricky encounters in their respective second group games on Wednesday night

hosts booked their place in the knockout stage after beating DR Congo 2-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening Zimbabwe and drew 1-1 at the same stadium. Football fans were excited about the performances of both teams' star players - Khama Billiat and Mohamed Salah.

Billiat enjoyed an eventful game against Uganda, missing an easy opportunity and then scoring one in the 40th minute. He eventually picked up the Man of the Match award. We can watch his goal below, thanks to a Tweet from SuperSport.

Then we see how impressed Africans were with the star's performance.

Before that we can enjoy the reaction to Mohamed Salah's goal. There is a wonderful video of children celebrating Salah's goal in the stadium, and another on how Salah raised supporter voices in .

Togther with the reactions, there is also a video of the goal thanks to SuperSport's Tweet.

"Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah, it's in the back of the net. That's the goal everyone has been waiting for!"



It's halftime between Egypt and the DRC and Salah has given #ThePharaohs a 2-0 lead with an exquisite finish 🎯



Can the DRC come back?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VFSfiimuvU — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 26, 2019

🚨 Mo Salah has scored for Egypt and is off the mark at #AFCON! 🚨



🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/gq3lacPAUy — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) June 26, 2019

It's that baised commentator again!! All he sees is Mo Salah DRC should Score man#EGYDRC pic.twitter.com/CIu6uHwr5Y — 🐾Electronic Bushman🐾 (@Tshwarii_) June 26, 2019

🇪🇬| Elmohamady and Mo Salah with the goals but once again its that man Trezeguet stealing the show tonight. Such a threat with the ball at his feet dribbling towards defenders. They cannot handle him; and when they do, they get nutmegged for their troubles ⚽️🕳️#JoyAFCON pic.twitter.com/Ez4DUgLXWX — JoySports #JoyAFCON (@JoySportsGH) June 26, 2019

What a composed, tidy finish from Mohamed Salah. Brilliant run and assist from Trezeguet in the buildup. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 26, 2019

Interesting 1st half, this Trezeguet is sleek and slippery. Mo Salah is always sublime with his finishes - 2 nil to Egypt at the break. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 26, 2019

Ready for the Onyango v Billiat battle #Afcon2019 and I’m neutral. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/IwBbsd9BbU — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) June 26, 2019

Deuteronomy 31:8 It is the LORD who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed. pic.twitter.com/5EFRO1YCCt — Khama Billiat Official (@khama_Billiat11) June 26, 2019

Billiat off the mark at #AFCON2019 as he finishes off a lovely team move from Zimbabwe… It’s been coming.



Superb work from Musona and Karuru. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 26, 2019

He deserves to be playing abroad honestly. Vision, speed, Accuracy and eye for goals. Khama Billiat 🔥🔥 #UGAZIM #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zr2vY0PIng — Lutendo Khorommbi (@LutendoKhoromm2) June 26, 2019

I can't believe Khama Billiat is from Zimbabwe 😒 pic.twitter.com/QFme4rrpT4 — Ordinary Guy 🕊 (@OrdinaryGuyUg) June 26, 2019

Girls be supporting billiat today more than they support their own man pic.twitter.com/FsBdmXL8rm — BabesWeRasta🇿🇼🇺🇬 (@kimmy_chierley) June 26, 2019

Fool me once shame on me fool me twice shame on Musona!!!!! I mean how can you miss such a sitter. For an experienced player of his calibre this time there isn't any excuse this result in on you capitano. It's a shame well played Billiat yet again👏👏 — Drey the Chitownian (@reysydieshava) June 26, 2019