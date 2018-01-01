Extra-Time: Wakaso channels his inner Shatta Wale with 'My level' performance

The video of the Ghana international delighting Alaves fans with his own rendition of the famous track has surfaced on social media

It's Christmas! So you're likely to see a lot of things you usually will not see at any other time of the year.

One of those is Mubarak Wakaso performing Shatta Wale's hit song 'My level' to a room of Deportivo Alaves fans.

In the video, which has surfaced on social media, the Ghana international is seen delivering an emotional Spanish song to a group of fans, before switching to 'My level', a song originally recorded by renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale.

"I know my level, I know my level oo, I know my level...," the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations joint-top scorer sang in passionate spirit.

Article continues below

Por favor gente, maravillaos con la escena de @WakasoBobby en @euskaltelebista. Es oro puro y no hay discusión. pic.twitter.com/IVze7nSDQ3 — Jaime/James26 (@JaimeClunia) December 24, 2018

Shatta will definitely be pleased to see his banger taken internationally by Wakaso - like Stonebwoy recently was watching Thomas Partey walk under the glory of his 'Tomorrow' hit at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What we're not so sure about, though, is if the Dancehall King will be proud of the quality of the performance. What do you think?