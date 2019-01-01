African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Salah, Koulibaly and many African players respect Eid al-Adha

African players joined their loved ones and supporters in marking the Islamic holy day on Sunday

African stars joined Muslims all over the world in celebrating Eid-al-Adha by sharing their best wishes and prayers on social media.

Players including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Aston Villa's Mahmoud Trezeguet, Bursaspor's Shehu Abdullahi joined in.

On Sunday, the players took time off their football duties to be with their families.

"Every year and everyone is fine .. Eid is happy for all of us," Salah tweeted.

"Every year, the Islamic nation is fine Eid Mubarak to everyone, God willing," Trezeguet tweeted.

"I wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters a merry Aid al-Adha. Love," Koulibaly tweeted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

