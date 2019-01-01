EXTRA TIME: Naby Keita’s Guinea arrive in Egypt for Afcon and pre-tournament preparations

The Syli Nationale have landed in the ancient city of Alexandria – where they will play their group stage matches and their final warm-up game

Naby Keita and the rest of the Guinea squad have arrived in for the African Cup of Nations and the final phase of their pre-tournament preparations.

Coach Paul Put and his men landed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in the early hours of Saturday and are set to resume training later in the day - ahead of their friendly game against the Pharaohs of on Sunday evening.

Guinea will begin their Afcon campaign against Madagascar at the Alexandria stadium on June 22.

They will then conclude their Group stage matches against and Burundi, on June 26 and June 30, respectively.