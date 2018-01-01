Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Leon Balogun joins William Troost-Ekong in Common Goal charity

Comments()
Getty
The 30-year-old becomes the second Super Eagles player and Brighton player to join the charitable initiative co-founded by Juan Mata

Leon Balogun has joined Juan Mata's Common Goal project that is focused on gender equality, peacebuilding and refugee integration.

In joining the movement, the Super Eagles centre-back has pledged one percent of his earnings to tackle social issues around the world.

Balogun becomes the second Nigerian player to be part of the cause after Udinese and Super Eagles centre-back partner William Troost-Ekong. He is Brighton's second player after Bruno.

Editors' Picks

The defender who moved to the Amex Stadium in the summer, joins Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels, Fulham's Alfie Mawson, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Liverpool's Isaac Christie-Davies, Mata and Bruno in the list of Premier League stars to support the initiative.

Article continues below

Next article:
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Harambee Starlets players yet to receive pay five months after Cecafa tournament
Next article:
Chelsea target Wilson 'good enough for the best teams in the world' - Luiz
Next article:
Solskjaer assistant Carrick 'absolutely brilliant' for Man Utd youngsters
Next article:
Togo coach praises 'different level' Ghana after U23 Afcon qualifying mauling
Close