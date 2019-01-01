Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Algeria beating Senegal in Afcon 2019

Last updated
We take a look at the best reactions to one of the most high profile matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) so far

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in their second group game, at the 30 June Stadium on Thursday night.

Mohamed Youcef Belaïli made the difference with his powerful shot in the 49th minute, which went flying through the Senegal defenders for the only goal of the match.

In our Twitter reaction collection, we begin with some excellent pre-match videos from television journalist Robert Marawa.

Marawa provides a feel of the atmosphere on the way to the stadium. There were high expectations on Liverpool star Sadio Mane going into this game, and that was reflected from most of the Tweets.

Many fans believed Mane deserved a penalty late on, calling for VAR to be introduced in the group stage. Then there were also a number of posters who were impressed with Algeria and tipped them to go much further in the Afcon this time.

One can also watch a video from the stadium, showcasing the Algerian fans celebrating the winning goal from Belaili.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

