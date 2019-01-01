EXTRA TIME: Ghana reacts to "terrible" Black Stars draw against Cameroon at Afcon 2019
Ghana's stalemate with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) left nothing but disappointment for fans of the Black Stars on Saturday night.
For the second straight game, James Appiah's outfit settled for a point, having played to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener against Benin on Tuesday.
Saturday's result leaves the Black Stars with no option but to beat Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F fixture on Tuesday to book a place in the Round of 16.
While many expressed dissatisfaction with the coach, others complained about the team's display as a unit. Another section, though, singled out individual players for criticism.
The drawing the calculators and permutations starts for the Black Stars 🙃#Afcon2019— Akosua Addai Amoo (@akosuaamoo) June 29, 2019
Get 3 points against Guinea Bissau and you'll have 5 points. #TotalAFCON2019— Muftawu Nabila (@Muftawu_Nabila) June 29, 2019
Thomas Partey. The Afcon hype preceded the party. Show up!!!— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) June 29, 2019
Why do we continue to pamper the Stars without any tangible benefits?— . (@_Kagyah) June 29, 2019
Appiah has been in charge for waaaayyyy too long for the team to be looking so disjointed.— Theo Sakyi (@TKSakyi) June 29, 2019
The time have reached for us to start calculating haha🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh Ghana Black Stars hmmmm tins will be alright.— Laud (@Laud17026779) June 29, 2019
Please where are y’all calculators? Let’s do some maths #AFCON— Quophi Duke El Jefe (@donduke86) June 29, 2019
This particular tournament should have been used for building a team for the future where at least 10 under23 players should have had a call up. Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Wakaso, Afriyie Aquah,Jonathan Mensah etc should not have been called since they have no future with the team.— big steve (@oklustephen) June 29, 2019
The 23 million Ghanaian coaches, Who think they're better than Kwesi Appiah, chastised him for dropping Kwadwo Asamoah!— Scalo Jay (@ScaloJay22) June 29, 2019
These same pple want Partey and Atsu dropped!
Imagine the reaction if Partey was dropped today...
We insult our Coach for nothing! Charle!#BlackStars
You watch. Kwesi Appiah’s team play and you always go back with the feeling he could have done better if he was just a little bit braver with his substitutions. #BlackStars— Rico (@sa_budu) June 29, 2019
#BlackStars— Spydero 🇬🇭 (@isaRashiid) June 29, 2019
Does Kwesi Appiah even know his players abilities? You've been with the squad sometime now and seem not to know who to start. The Kwabena owusu guy force mmom.