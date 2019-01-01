Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Ghana reacts to "terrible" Black Stars draw against Cameroon at Afcon 2019

Fans took to social media to express their frustration about the Black Stars' performance against the Indomitable Lions on Saturday

Ghana's stalemate with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) left nothing but disappointment for fans of the Black Stars on Saturday night.

For the second straight game, James Appiah's outfit settled for a point, having played to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener against Benin on Tuesday.

Saturday's result leaves the Black Stars with no option but to beat Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F fixture on Tuesday to book a place in the Round of 16.

While many expressed dissatisfaction with the coach, others complained about the team's display as a unit. Another section, though, singled out individual players for criticism.

 

