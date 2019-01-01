EXTRA TIME: Ghana reacts to "terrible" Black Stars draw against Cameroon at Afcon 2019

Fans took to social media to express their frustration about the Black Stars' performance against the Indomitable Lions on Saturday

's stalemate with at the (Afcon) left nothing but disappointment for fans of the Black Stars on Saturday night.

For the second straight game, James Appiah's outfit settled for a point, having played to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener against Benin on Tuesday.

Saturday's result leaves the Black Stars with no option but to beat Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F fixture on Tuesday to book a place in the Round of 16.

Article continues below

While many expressed dissatisfaction with the coach, others complained about the team's display as a unit. Another section, though, singled out individual players for criticism.

The drawing the calculators and permutations starts for the Black Stars 🙃#Afcon2019 — Akosua Addai Amoo (@akosuaamoo) June 29, 2019

Get 3 points against Guinea Bissau and you'll have 5 points. #TotalAFCON2019 — Muftawu Nabila (@Muftawu_Nabila) June 29, 2019

Thomas Partey. The Afcon hype preceded the party. Show up!!! — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) June 29, 2019

Why do we continue to pamper the Stars without any tangible benefits? — . (@_Kagyah) June 29, 2019

Appiah has been in charge for waaaayyyy too long for the team to be looking so disjointed. — Theo Sakyi (@TKSakyi) June 29, 2019

The time have reached for us to start calculating haha🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh Ghana Black Stars hmmmm tins will be alright. — Laud (@Laud17026779) June 29, 2019

Please where are y’all calculators? Let’s do some maths #AFCON — Quophi Duke El Jefe (@donduke86) June 29, 2019

This particular tournament should have been used for building a team for the future where at least 10 under23 players should have had a call up. Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Wakaso, Afriyie Aquah,Jonathan Mensah etc should not have been called since they have no future with the team. — big steve (@oklustephen) June 29, 2019

The 23 million Ghanaian coaches, Who think they're better than Kwesi Appiah, chastised him for dropping Kwadwo Asamoah!

These same pple want Partey and Atsu dropped!



Imagine the reaction if Partey was dropped today...



We insult our Coach for nothing! Charle!#BlackStars — Scalo Jay (@ScaloJay22) June 29, 2019

You watch. Kwesi Appiah’s team play and you always go back with the feeling he could have done better if he was just a little bit braver with his substitutions. #BlackStars — Rico (@sa_budu) June 29, 2019