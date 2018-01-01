Extra-Time: Ghana players share Christmas love on social media
It's Christmas! That special time of the year filled with lots of love, joy, excitement, laughter and more.
It's the festival to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. It's supposed to be a Christian festival, but as it turns out, it has now become a special event beyond Christianity.
People taking to social media to share their love and well-wishes has become a major characteristic of the yuletide.
Ghana's national team players have not been left out of the party. Below are some posts from the Black Stars:
Merry Xmas 🎄 #maddoxtheboss pic.twitter.com/M5iKTSMvlf — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) December 24, 2018
Merry Christmas to everyone 🙏🙏😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XonTqr83vU — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) December 24, 2018
Merry Christmas from us to you. Buone Feste! pic.twitter.com/ecn47VqpOK — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas 🌲🥂🎊🎉❄ https://t.co/5ICkt3icAt — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) December 25, 2018
Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas everyone #HisBirth 🙏🏽🎄
MERRY XMAS MY FRIENDS MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL❤️❤️ — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) December 25, 2018
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RHiRWmdi7w — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) December 25, 2018