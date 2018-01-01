Extra-Time: Ghana players share Christmas love on social media

Members of the Black Stars, past and present, have taken to social network to deliver their best wishes of the yuletide

It's Christmas! That special time of the year filled with lots of love, joy, excitement, laughter and more.

It's the festival to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. It's supposed to be a Christian festival, but as it turns out, it has now become a special event beyond Christianity.

People taking to social media to share their love and well-wishes has become a major characteristic of the yuletide.

Ghana's national team players have not been left out of the party. Below are some posts from the Black Stars:



Merry Christmas to everyone 🙏🙏😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XonTqr83vU — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) December 24, 2018

Merry Christmas from us to you. Buone Feste! pic.twitter.com/ecn47VqpOK — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) December 25, 2018

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.

Merry Christmas everyone #HisBirth 🙏🏽🎄 Article continues below — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) December 25, 2018