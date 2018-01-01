Live Scores
Columbus Crew

Extra Time: Ghana defender Mensah marries longtime love in Accra

Comments()
Getty Images
The defender fulfilled his promise to his partner by taking her to the alter this weekend

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah married his long-time lover Kafui Tinaglafo at the International Central Gospel Church in Accra on Saturday.

The ceremony, which was held strictly by invitation, saw several celebrities gracing it including Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah as well as 2006 World Cup star Haminu Dramani and David Accam.

Article continues below

A reception party was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel as the bride and the groom interacted with their guests. According to sources, Mensah, who boasts of 61 caps with Ghana, met Tinaglafo during his days at Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold.

Next article:
Pogba beats his Man Utd goal tally from last 17 games under Mourinho
Next article:
Kante must focus on defending, insists Sarri
Next article:
Resurgent Man City avert crisis but must do more in Liverpool title clash
Next article:
'We are in trouble' - Sarri fears Chelsea injury crisis
Next article:
Ayew ends 2018 without a goal for Crystal Palace
Close