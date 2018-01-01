Extra Time: Ghana defender Mensah marries longtime love in Accra

The defender fulfilled his promise to his partner by taking her to the alter this weekend

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah married his long-time lover Kafui Tinaglafo at the International Central Gospel Church in Accra on Saturday.

The ceremony, which was held strictly by invitation, saw several celebrities gracing it including Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah as well as 2006 World Cup star Haminu Dramani and David Accam.

A reception party was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel as the bride and the groom interacted with their guests. According to sources, Mensah, who boasts of 61 caps with Ghana, met Tinaglafo during his days at Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold.