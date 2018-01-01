Extra-Time: Disappointed Ghana striker blasts 'disrespectful' Sarkodie for Rapperholic concert

The Black Stars striker was least impressed by the level of organisation of the Christmas Day musical event by The Rap King

Sarkodie's Christmas Day Rapperholic concert garnered as much praise for The Rap King's electrifying performance as it generated flak for a shambolic show organisation.

An annual musical event by the renowned rapper - arguably the biggest musician in Ghana and without a doubt one of the finest on the continent - the 2018 edition brought together a host of celebrities and public figures including international stars like British actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba and Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris was among the audience. And like many, the Nantes attacker was least impressed by the level of organisation of the event.

From ticket over-sale, the struggle for seats, to the furnace that the Accra International Conference Centre literally was on the day, the organisational lapse certainly did take something away from what was otherwise a great night of entertainment.

"Expensive tickets but no seat numbers, no seats. Very disrespectful to fans and followers. Highly disappointed last night. Couldn't even watch a single show. The fans deserve better organisation for the rapperholic show," Waris tweeted away his frustration.

One thing is for sure: There will be no shortage of improvement ideas when the 2012 BET Award winner and his team review the 2018 gathering in preparation for 2019.

FC Porto loanee Waris, like many, will be assessing.

