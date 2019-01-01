EXTRA TIME: Africa's impressed with Afcon 2019 after Madagascar and Guinea entertain neutrals

We've witnessed the end of Day 2 at the Afcon finals and many fans are already claiming that this is a special tournament in the making

The fourth game of the proved to be the most entertaining so far.

That is going by the goals scored as Madagascar and Guinea provided enough drama to intrigue neutrals across the continent.

Sory Kaba placed Guinea ahead in the 34th minute. Then in the second half Madagascar shocked Africa with two quick goals to take the lead. Anicet Abel (49th minute) and Carolus Andriamatsinoro (55th minute) were the scorers.

Francois Kamano saved Guinea's blushes when he converted a penalty in the 66th minute to make it 2-2. After that it was anybody's game but it ended all square.

As we can see from the Twitter experience during the game, this encounter really captured the imagination of fans all around.

For the most part, supporters were amazed by Madagascar's comeback or believed that Guinea let themselves down.

Neurals are starting to wonder that if the action continues this way, then it could be their best Afcon experience so far.

We also provide some early footage of the team's arriving at the stadium before the match, and the historic moment of Madagascar's national anthem sung at a major tournament.

🇲🇬 Madagascar take their first steps in a major international competition against Guinea 🇬🇳



📺 Live on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player. Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/q6bmeYU6BC — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 22, 2019

Guinea lead at the interval. Here is the half time stats. Will Madagascar spring a surprise in the 2nd half? Time will tell.#GUIMAD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/agqJArNWhp — AFCON 2019 (@AFCON19) June 22, 2019

Gooooal Anicet Abel Andrianantenaina levels for Madagascar



He has scored Madagascar first-ever AFCON goal



Guinea 1-1 Madagascar#GUIMAD #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NWDkqEMVUB — #AFCON2019 Official (@Kickgh) June 22, 2019

Madagascar have scored a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in the nation's history.



Remember the name: Anicet Abel 🇲🇬 pic.twitter.com/CkjttkyoF8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 22, 2019

ANICET ABEL

History man.

29 Year old playing for Razgrad in Bulgaria.



He got the first Madagascar goal in an AFCON#maxafcon19 pic.twitter.com/SWJqTLKmMv — maxtv_gh (@maxtvgh) June 22, 2019

Naby Keita on for Guinea as they are struggling against Gloria, Melman, Alex and Marty — Matt (@Mattlfc66) June 22, 2019

Naby Keita has made a return to action tonight, coming on for Guinea against Madagascar in the AFCON.



The score is currently 2-2. pic.twitter.com/xh4WWVI87H — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 22, 2019

This has turned into some game! Both Madagascar and Guinea are throwing everything at each other! What a match! #AFCON2019 #GUIMAD #AFCON — The Honest Football Podcast (@HonestFootball3) June 22, 2019

This is surely one of the biggest AFCON upsets of all time if Madagascar hold on. — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) June 22, 2019

That analysis before the start of this game was spot on.Madagascar here proving why they were the first to qualify for this year's afcon. — mohamed abdirizak (@mohasnaj) June 22, 2019

What a turnaround for Madagascar.

They had not really threatened till Anicet's headed goal.

Then the whole defense went to sleep for Andrea's goal.

Overconfidence will kill you in football. #TotalAFCON2019 #StrongerTogether — #AFCON_Watch (@AFCON_Watch) June 22, 2019

This afcon has shown us that the quality of football in Africa has improved.

Good games so far.

Guinea vs Madagascar has been fireworks so far. #AFCON2019 — Onyeador dera (@donche_o) June 22, 2019

Blimey! Adria puts Afcon debutants Madagascar ahead at the Alexandria Stadium. What a game this is. — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 22, 2019

Madagascar coming from a goal down to lead by 2-1 against Guinea.



This is shocking ...AFCON has more suprises to offer



AFCON 2019 — kwesi Amoesi Focus (@kwesiamoesi1) June 22, 2019

One of the most interesting AFCON tournament so far. — Ozzie Oz (@Ozzie_baba) June 22, 2019

Amadou Diawara and Ibrahima Traore the only Guineans to leave this game with real credit.

Naby Keita has also impressed since coming on. #TotalAFCON2019 #StrongerTogether — #AFCON_Watch (@AFCON_Watch) June 22, 2019

This AFCON should be the most competitive yet....the bigger named nations have dropped while the smaller nations have improved



Guinea could easily win this AFCON — Matias Ebscino (@I_amEbs) June 22, 2019

Madagascar is making us underdogs proud #Afcon — Nyinondi (@RogersNyinondi) June 22, 2019

AFCON just like the Premier League! — Benjamin Valentine (@bvalentine14) June 22, 2019

Guinea keep making silly mistakes.

Apparently they haven't learned.

They have made a mess of this game. #TotalAFCON2019 #StrongerTogether — #AFCON_Watch (@AFCON_Watch) June 22, 2019

players are making a statement in this Afcon ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ — Name_Me_King (@ManDoingThangz) June 22, 2019

I hope Kwesi Appiah and the Black Stars have seen how the underdogs are performing in the AFCON so far. They better take a cue and prepare adequately for Benin before they come and disgrace themselves on Tuesday. #AFCON19 — SuC EP (Kobbykyeinews) (@qwesi_nabila) June 22, 2019

Guinea vs Madagascar selling out another entertaining game, serving us the goals we want to see flow in the tournament.



2-2 with 20mins more to play. #AFCAN2019 — #JOKA (@NanaKojoAfreh) June 22, 2019

Madadasgascar gets it done. First point at the AFCON ever in the bag #AFCON2019 — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) June 22, 2019