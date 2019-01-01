Live Scores
U20 World Cup

EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to U20 World Cup draw

South Africa, Mali, Senegal and Nigeria are the four African nations participating in Poland 2019 from May 23 to June 15

Recently crowned U20 Afcon champions Mali were placed in Group E with FrancePanama and Saudi Arabia.

The 2013 world champions in this age group, France is the most difficult game on paper.

2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations runners-up Senegal are in Group A with hosts Poland, as well as Colombia and Tahiti.

South Africa's Amajita are in the group of death with ArgentinaPortugal and South Korea. There's not only two elite teams in this group, but Argentina are also the most successful nation in this division's history.

Nigeria are in Group D with reigning Concacaf champions USA, as well as Qatar and Ukraine. They might seem to have the easiest opportunity to progress to the knockout stage but tournaments don't always play as it seems on paper.

