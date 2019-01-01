EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to Salah's free-kick, DR Congo's lifeline and Zimbabwe thrashing
The Warriors were expected to impress the continent at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
However, they will return to Zimbabwe in last position in their group, embarrassed by their 4-0 defeat against DR Congo on Sunday night.
When DRC lost to Egypt and Uganda, not many gave them a chance to survive in the tournament. This four goal difference will help them in their attempt to squeeze into one of the best third-place positions.
We can read how African football followers reacted to Zimbabwe's lesson and praised DR Congo.
Elsewhere, Egypt impressively beat Uganda 2-0. Ahmed Elmohamady wrapped up proceedings with the second goal deep in injury time in the first half.
All the talk was about the 36th-minute goal by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. You can follow all the reaction to the "Egyptian King's" goal here.
All the best to the Zimbabwe Warriors as they go into battle against DRC today.— Alick Macheso (@alickmacheso3) June 30, 2019
Ane bhora ndiye anomakwa#BandreVanhu pic.twitter.com/AmkbM0Rr2b
Mo Salah is too good here amust say!!!— ThelostbrazilianMoshe (@DaLostBrazilian) June 30, 2019
#UGAEGY— Dennis Kalstrom ™ (@ItsReed34) June 30, 2019
Mo Salah : 2 Goals 0 Assists
Olunga : 2 Goals 0 Assists
GOATS🔥 pic.twitter.com/so8URSmDGB
Salah when he goes on international duty pic.twitter.com/vEAyygNjIH— Starboy⭐ (@ftblTobi) June 30, 2019
Salah is important in any team, Salah develops from the past deserves support and pride, I do not know why some hate it .. Its potential high quality and important, can solve the game in one touch .. I hope to continue in Liverpool and become a legend of this club..#_salah pic.twitter.com/qLj77rRbi9— steven (@liverbobby) June 30, 2019
Mohamed Salah's last 8 games for Egypt: 8 Goals & 4 Assists 🇪🇬 👑 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFX2YvdweB— 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) June 30, 2019
Mohamed Salah can take free kicks 🇪🇬 👑— Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 30, 2019
Without a doubt, the story of the #AFCON2019 so far, Madagascar beating Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-0 to top Group with 7pts. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, in their first ever #AFCON . This is football! @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/tGAbC1gxfS— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 30, 2019
Britt Assombalonga has just scored his first ever international goal and DRC's fourth goal in this thrashing against Zimbabwe— Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) June 30, 2019
His father, Fedor, a former Congolese international, broke down and started crying for a minute after the goal
Touching moment at the #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mZvcbKa6Lj
4 goals ensure the biggest result in the tournament for RD Congo against Zimbabwe...— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
📸 Full match album here: https://t.co/DYu93rt9O6 #ZIMCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lOHvS4jAs6
I think the players can be proud for getting to Egypt. For Zimbabwe to do it for the second time in a row is an achievement in itself. There will be a lot of noise from the sidelines but let’s build on this instead of seek to blame. Well done boys🇿🇼 #Warriors— Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) June 30, 2019
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 trying to be in the 2nd place #ZIMDRC pic.twitter.com/VNOOk1CwpL— Mdue Ashley (@AnonymousGods23) June 30, 2019
Warriors sing and dance as they arrive at 30 June stadium in Cairo for the decisive AFCON group A encounter against the Leopards of DRC pic.twitter.com/n4ZPCdlbcM— Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) June 30, 2019
Congo is beating Zimbabwe for drawing with Uganda😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TzPO9HkYry— Émmanuel Tyan Ökucu🇺🇬 (@TyanOkucu) June 30, 2019
Our brothers in DRC are doing the most to keep their East African community application on the desk;; they are two up against Zimbabwe. #UGAEGY— Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) June 30, 2019
DR Congo vs Zimbabwe fan of the match pic.twitter.com/LzMCIyxkS9— Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) June 30, 2019
#ZIMDRC Zimbabwe went to Egypt 4 nothing 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/aV083Uk8lU— FRANCK TRIF🌍♣️ (@francktrif07) June 30, 2019
How did zimbabwe grab a draw from us?#UGAEGY pic.twitter.com/Ox8O8mRPME— thismustbe_nasser (@_iam_nasser) June 30, 2019
Somewhere in Zimbabwe, my people goin to bed with shoes on.— TheStreetGospel (@ghadTanaka) June 30, 2019
Shuwa maixpecta kudya full grown countries, mukutadza kungodya chingwa zvacho. #GoWorryUsGo pic.twitter.com/5GP2tqVDEJ
How Zimbabwe people are watching the match 😂😂#DRCZIM pic.twitter.com/PNhH7qZJC5— Mutega Alvin🇺🇬🇺🇦 (@_alvin_the_don) June 30, 2019
If you are to file your returns late , then you should do it in a style that is beneficial to Uganda, like DR Congo.— UgandaRevenueAuthority (@URAuganda) June 30, 2019
10 minutes to the end of the game. 22 minutes to the return filing deadline. #UGAEGY #URATickTock pic.twitter.com/3oBXdCideI