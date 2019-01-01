Extra Time: Accam marries Black Queens forward Dadson

The duo finally made their love story official as they walked down the aisle to tie the knot

Ghana and Philadelphia Union striker David Accam married Black Queens forward Florence Dadson in a traditional ceremony held in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The duo, who reportedly began their relationship not long ago, took many by surprise after pictures of their marriage flooded social media.

Ghana striker David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) has married Black Queens forward Florence Dadson on the start of the New Year.



Expect a new striker for the national teams one day, through Christ who strengthens man.#Congrats pic.twitter.com/RsskRXOwSQ — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (@ashesgyamera) January 3, 2019

Dadson, who scored two goals at the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, plies her trade in the United States for Gulf Coast Texans FC. She could not make the Black Queens squad that represented the country in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Accam has become the second Ghana international to take vows in the last one week after defender Jonathan Mensah who got married during the Christmas festivities.

According to Goal's sources, Accam and Dadson's white wedding is expected to be held in Accra in March.