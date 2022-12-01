Japan vs Spain
Explained: Why Japan's second goal against Spain was controversially allowed by VAR despite ball appearing to be out of play
Alex Roberts
8:28 PM GMT 01/12/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? Tanaka slotted home past Unai Simon following Kaoru Mitoma's cross but the ball appeared to be out of play. After a lengthy VAR check, referee Victor Gomes was eventually instructed to award the goal.
WHY WAS IT GIVEN? It's difficult to determine how exactly VAR reached the conclusion that the goal should be allowed although it appears to be that the decision has been made that the whole ball wasn't over the line, and that part of it was actually overhanging the line. Still, the images splashed across social media appear to tell a different story and it's certainly one of the most controversial decisions of the World Cup so far.
