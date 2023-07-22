Explained: Why England's Chloe Kelly was harshly denied a penalty against Haiti as VAR makes controversial call against Lionesses at Women's World Cup

- Kelly fouled in the box
- VAR review did not give the penalty
- Goal can explain why
WHAT HAPPENED? England were denied a penalty in their opening game at the Women's World Cup, against Haiti, despite Kelly being fouled in the box. A VAR review ultimately made the decision.
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR ruled that there had been a foul before the Haiti defender made contact with Kelly, with Alessia Russo impeding an opposition player in the box. As a result, Haiti received a free-kick.
