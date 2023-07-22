Content brought to you byAdvertisement

Explained: Why England's Chloe Kelly was harshly denied a penalty against Haiti as VAR makes controversial call against Lionesses at Women's World Cup

Harry Sherlock
Chloe Kelly England HaitiGetty
EnglandWomen's World CupEngland vs HaitiHaiti

Chloe Kelly was harshly denied a penalty for England against Haiti, despite being on the end of a nasty looking challenge. Goal can explain why!

  • Kelly fouled in the box
  • VAR review did not give the penalty
  • Goal can explain why

WHAT HAPPENED? England were denied a penalty in their opening game at the Women's World Cup, against Haiti, despite Kelly being fouled in the box. A VAR review ultimately made the decision.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR ruled that there had been a foul before the Haiti defender made contact with Kelly, with Alessia Russo impeding an opposition player in the box. As a result, Haiti received a free-kick.

MORE TO FOLLOW...