Explained: How Real Madrid struck cut-rate €5m deal for promising left-back Fran Garcia

Left-back Fran Garcia will return to Real Madrid from Real Valladolid this summer in a €5 million deal, according to a report.

Fran Garcia joined Valladolid from Real Madrid

Blancos had €10m buy-back clause

But can pay half of that fee to re-sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid agreed a €10m deal with Valladolid for the 23-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano, but they will only pay half of that fee because the clubs agreed to a 50 per cent sell-on clause when he first made the move from the Santiago Bernabeu team.

Garcia is expected to arrive at Real Madrid this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fran Garcia came through the Real Madrid youth academy before joining Valladolid on an initial loan deal in September 2020 and then making the move permanent the following summer. Madrid had a €10m buy-back clause as part of the deal in case they wanted to bring the promising defender back to the capital. Inter and Bayer Leverkusen had shown interest in him, but the full-back had always prioritised a return to Madrid, thus opening the door for the club to swoop in.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Spain Under-21 international made one senior appearance for Madrid before moving to Valladolid. He has since featured in 105 competitive games for the team in the northwest of Spain, scoring three times.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRAN GARCIA? The documents are all ready for the full-back to complete his return to Madrid, but first he will see out the remainder of the season with Valladolid.