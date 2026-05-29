Exclusive to Koora: Crispo delivers a surprise to Barcelona with his advice to Álvarez

Hernán Crespo, the former Argentina striker, has offered some advice to his compatriot Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid star who is set to move to a new club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alvarez, who finished the campaign with 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Atlético, is now preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina.

Despite denials from Atlético officials and the player himself, reports persist that the 26-year-old is edging toward a move to Barcelona this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation.

Both men began their careers at River Plate before moving to Europe.

Crispo advised Álvarez to stay at Atlético Madrid, saying in an interview with Koora to be published later: "Julian is already playing for one of the best clubs in the world, and that is something to be appreciated as well. If he feels valued and is getting regular playing time, there is no urgent need to leave."

However, he added, "But Barcelona will always be a special club for any footballer."

The former Chelsea striker added, "The most important thing is that he makes his decision based on his development and his happiness on the pitch."

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