Exclusive to Kooora.. CAF responds to reports of moving the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed the truth of the news circulating about the possibility of moving or postponing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Doubts were raised about holding the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations on its موعد and with joint organization between Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The well-known newspaper “The Guardian” indicated last February that CAF is heading toward postponing the 2027 edition for one year, which means canceling the edition scheduled in 2028.

According to the British newspaper, there are major concerns related to the infrastructure in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the extent of their ability to host a tournament that includes 24 national teams distributed across 10 cities.

But Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, said that “these allegations have no basis in truth,” stressing holding the tournament in the three countries, in the summer of 2027.

However, the Sport News Africa network revealed two days ago that CAF sent a warning to the three organizing countries, in which it confirmed that the stadiums do not meet the conditions yet and that the infrastructure is not in conformity with specifications, which brought back doubts about the possibility of holding the tournament on the announced dates and in the announced cities.

“No intention to move AFCON 2027”

For his part, Luxolo September, CAF’s media official, said in special statements to Kooora today, Tuesday, that “there is no intention to move the tournament to another place, as it represents an exciting opportunity for CAF to expand into new markets in East Africa.”

He added, “The federation is working closely with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, alongside the governments of the three host countries and the football leaderships, in order to prepare for the tournament.”

September pointed out that CAF continues to monitor the progress achieved, as a high-level delegation from the continental federation will visit Uganda this week led by Samson Adamu, the new secretary-general, within the framework of this ongoing coordination.

It is worth noting that CAF announced earlier that the continental tournament will be held every 4 years, starting from the 2028 edition, in line with the other continents.

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