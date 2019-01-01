Caf Champions League: Ghanaian defender Darkwah is banking on Enyimba's tactics against Al-Hilal

The former Asante Kotoko star tells Goal he and his teammates are well-prepared for this weekend’s crucial tie

left-back Daniel Darkwah has given his assurance the People’s Elephant will get the result they require this weekend to pull through to the group stage of the Caf .

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions are away in Omdurman to Al-Hilal in one of the second leg, first-round ties of the continent’s top competition.

Having battled to a barren draw in the first leg tie played a fortnight ago in Aba, Sunday’s tie billed for the 65,000 capacity Al-Hilal Stadium is delicately poised but Darkwah is confident coach Usman Abd’Allah has fashioned the right approach for the crucial tie.

“From what I have seen in the past two weeks and from what the coaches have thought us; the game and tactical plans, I know we are going to do something there that should give us the result to qualify for the group stage,” Darkwah told Goal

“We know it would not be an easy match, it is going to very difficult but since they can come to Nigeria and draw against us, I know we also can go over there to get the result we need, we just want to qualify for the group stage and that will be our target there.”

Darkwah, a former defender, was signed as a free agent by Enyimba and the defender is fast becoming a key figure in Abd’Allah’s side.

Enyimba require at least a score-draw or an outright away win to progress to the next phase.