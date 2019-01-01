Exclusive: Burkina Faso seek Wafu boost ahead of Ghana Chan showdown

The Stallions may be a goal up in their qualification double-header, but they’re taking nothing for granted

Burkina Faso believe the ongoing Wafu Cup in will serve them well ahead of their African Nations Championship qualifying double-header second leg against , according to Stallions wideman Ilias Tiendrebeogo.

The West Africans have given themselves an advantage heading into the second leg, which is set to be played in Burkina Faso on October 18, after Yannick Pognongo struck a 94th-minute winner in the first leg in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Stallions subsequently departed for Senegal ahead of the 2019 , which kicked off on Saturday, and winger Tiendrebeogo has urged his compatriots to use the tournament wisely as they seek Chan qualification.

“The return match won’t be easy, but we quickly forgot the first leg,” he told Goal. “We now have to completely concentrate on the return match.

“Those of us who are here [in Senegal] have already moved on from the last match, and we have to concentrate on the next leg.”

Burkina Faso kicked off their Wafu Cup campaign with a penalty victory over Mauritania at the Stade Lot Dior on Sunday.

“We’ll concentrate until the end,” Tiendrebeogo concluded. “We’re going to take encouragement here, before heading home to secure qualification.

“That’s our aim here.”

Burkina Faso were eliminated in the group stages of the last Chan competition, in in 2018, while Ghana failed to qualify after being defeated by the Stallions 4-3 in qualification.