Ex-Southampton defender Jaidi dreams of managing in the Premier League

The Africa Cup of Nations winner has set his sights on taking to the dugout in the English top-flight

Former centre-back and current manager of Hartford Athletic, Radhi Jaidi, has opened up about his desire to manage in the Premier League in future.

The 45-year-old Tunisian, bar the Saints, also had playing stints with Wanderers and .

Since his retirement in 2012, Jaidi has managed the Southampton Under-23s between 2017 and 2019, leading them to promotion to Division 1 of the Premier League 2 for the 2019-20 season.

More teams

He moved to the United States in November 2019 to manage Hartford, and though things are going well for him on the pitch in the United Soccer League Championship, Jaidi wants to go back to where he was most associated with as a player.

“My dream is to go back to ,” Jaidi told The Athletic.

“I’ve been a Premier League player and it’s so amazing. I always left the pitch smiling and enjoying the vibes and energy in the stadium.

“I aspire to be a Premier League manager in the future, whether that’s at Southampton or somewhere else. I want to be a manager on that level. I think I have the attributes to do that.

“I know how players and people around me think. I still need to work on some aspects but this experience in America has already taught me a lot. I feel like there is an opportunity for me to experience a higher level and make an impact in the football world.”

Hartford are having a good run of form in the USL, sitting second in Group F behind Pittsburgh Riverhounds with six wins from nine games. In spite of all these, Jaidi says it has been challenging for him, citing the coronavirus pandemic - which has hit the United States the most in the world, as the biggest factor.

“It’s been really challenging because I was used to being in a very organised, structured environment, which was Southampton’s training ground, but now it’s been challenging in all aspects,” Jaidi continued.

Article continues below

“I think the biggest difference is me being involved with financial challenges. Anything you want to put your hand or finger on, you have to find a way to influence the directors and the board. That’s been a major challenge for me as a coach.

“Covid-19 made it more difficult for ourselves and we had to lose some members of staff, which will make it harder. We all have to wear different hats and do different jobs but you have to make sure the different jobs you are doing are on point.

“It’s not an eye-opener but it gets to the heart of the challenges and you have to go with it. You aren’t allowed to step back or give away.”