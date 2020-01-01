Ex-PSG midfielder Mulumbu keen to return to France

The Democratic Republic of the Congo International has been without a club since last playing for Kilmarnock in 2019

Youssouf Mulumbu has declared his interest in returning to play in .

The 33-year-old Congolese began his career at before going on to have a six-year stint at West Bromwich Albion where he made more than 200 appearances.

He next played for before moving to , featuring for and .

His last game for the latter came in a 2-1 Premiership home win against on May 19, 2019.

"I am open to France. I am better known in the UK because I have spent most of my career here, but it is true that a challenge in France would be really tempting," Mulumbu told FootMercato.

Mulumbu explains he's been a free agent since then because he's had pretences about where he wants to play.

"I was on loan from Celtic [at Kilmarnock[. I went to the . It went well. When I returned, there were requests in , but I wanted to stay in a competitive championship," the midfielder continued.

"I waited and the football market is a particular market. When the offers first arrived, I wanted to wait. After that it was more complicated.

"I had a goal to play in specific championships. I was demanding. It's a choice. We knew it could be risky, but if I had known, I would probably have thought a little more about certain approaches."

The inactivity of football due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lot of uncertainty for players about the future, especially those who are free agents.

Mulumbu, however, did assert that he was approached by a Championship club before things came to a halt.

"In , there was a Championship club with many players injured," he said.

"They were going to recruit before March 25. So I was on time. It all started well and then the virus arrived."