Ex-Orlando Pirates and current Uganda coach Sredojevic guilty of sexual assault

The 52-year-old mentor was accused of making unwanted advances on a woman at Wolfson Stadium

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic was convicted on two counts of sexual assault at the Gqeberha Regional Court on Tuesday.

The Serbian tactician, who is currently employed as the Uganda national team head coach, was also handed a suspended jail term for the incident that happened in December 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the man nicknamed Micho appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on sexual assault charges in December last year.

The incident took place in Gqeberha where Micho was attending the 2020 Cosafa Men's Under-20 Championships and he was the Zambia national team head coach at the time.

Eastern Cape-based news publication, Herald Live reported that the Gqeberha Regional Court had ruled in favour of the complainant’s version on Tuesday.

The well-travelled tactician was seen leaving the Gqeberha Regional Court after being sentenced with his legal team having been granted leave to appeal the decision.

Former Zambian national soccer coach Milutin Sredojevic leaving court after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, suspended for 5 years. His legal team was granted leave to appeal the conviction, reports Riaan Marais. pic.twitter.com/XYZw7g4Cmf — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) October 19, 2021

The NPA revealed the details of the incident after Sredojevic appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court last year.

“A 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee,” it read.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss, who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium, and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

Micho had two spells as Pirates coach and he is also in his second stint in charge of Uganda's Cranes.