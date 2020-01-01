Ex-Liverpool striker Cisse keen on comeback to reach Ligue 1 milestone

The former Reds man is stuck on 96 goals in France's top flight following spells with Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia.

Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement to score 100 goals, with the former and striker insisting he "won't be at peace" until he tries.

Cisse swapped football to focus on a DJ career in 2017, though he made brief comebacks with Swiss side Yverdon and Italian minnows Vicenza 1902, having initially retired in 2015.

However, the 38-year-old – who earned 41 caps and claimed the 2003 Confederations Cup with France and celebrated , and UEFA Super Cup success at Liverpool – is determined to make a comeback.

Cisse is stuck on 96 Ligue 1 goals following spells with top-flight French clubs Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia.

"At the start, it was almost a joke," Cisse told L'Equipe. "But little by little, it really became a wish.

"I have always said that passing the 100-goal mark was something very important to me. Being four goals away bothers me.

"If it doesn't happen, at least I would have tried and I could close the book of 100 goals. But until I try everything, I won't be at peace."

Cisse added: "You have to see this as a bet, as an additional player in the workforce and not as an element that can play 90 minutes. Even I can't lie to myself to that extent, but I can still do service."

Cisse left Ligue 1 at the end of the 2014-15 season following a brief spell with Bastia, which brought six league goals in 27 appearances.

While he also added 24 to his tally during a productive spell at Marseille between 2006 and 2008, the majority of Cisse’s Ligue 1 goals came at his first club, Auxerre.

He bagged an impressive 70 league goals in 128 league appearances for Auxerre, earning himself a move to Liverpool in 2004 after twice topping the division’s scoring charts.

In a colourful club career, Cisse also turned out for the likes of Panathinaikos, Sunderland, , Queens Park and Kuban Krasnodar.

He won the 2002-03 Coupe de France with Auxerre, a trio of trophies – FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup – with Liverpool, and a Greek league and cup double with Panathinaikos.

Cisse also scored nine goals in 41 games for France, and was a member of their victorious 2003 Confederations Cup squad.