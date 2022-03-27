Ex-Kazier Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ Buthelezi blames Tau’s agent for Bafana Bafana withdrawal

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Buthelezi has claimed Percy Tau’s agent does not want him to play friendly games.

Tau withdrew from the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of friendlies against Guinea and France during the ongoing international break.

"This boy yes he's injured, but it's only a strain because we haven't heard anything from the medical doctors," Buthelezi told KickOff.

"[Hugo] Broos mustn't come out to justify his injury, as Tau doesn't want to play friendly games that's it.

"He's got an agent who doesn't want him to play friendly games.

"If you look at the ratio of the games he played, which are very important, and some we've lost, remember each time you lose a game when you are a top-earning player it gets into your mind.

"As someone who is expected to create and score goals, there is no way he will not get injuries, look at Karim Benzema he is nursing an injury as we speak."

The Bafana Bafana legend also claimed the national team does not give Tau much and, thus, his agent, Mmatsatsi Sefalafala, would prefer the forward to overlook them.

"Tau is being currently shadowed by the agent, and also protecting his career because the national team doesn't give him much than the club, this takes us back to club versus national team," said the retired star.

Article continues below

Giving an example of how the country won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, Buthelezi advised Broos, Bafana Bafana’s head coach, to focus on using locally-based players.

"So, Broos better focus on the locally-based players, 99% of the squad that won the 1996 Afcon were based locally, how many players in that squad were from Orlando Pirates?" he concluded.

According to Al Ahly, Tau suffered a bruise on his knee when they were playing Al Merrikh in a Caf Champions League group game.