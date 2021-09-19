Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Williams: Orlando Pirates should get more from Mabasa

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man netted the equaliser in Bucs' come-from-behind 3-1 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana marksman Mark Williams believes Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa could be a reliable source of goals for the Sea Robbers.

It hadn't been going Pirates' way against the Chilli Boys in Gqeberha on Saturday after the hosts had capitalised on some sloppy defending in the 12th minute to take the lead through Phakamani Mahlambi.

But Mabasa set Pirates back on track in the 29th minute with a sharp finish in the box as he latched onto a miscued shot from teammate Vincent Pule.

Williams, an Afcon winner with Bafana Bafana in 1996, liked what he saw from Mabasa and believes the 24-year-old is just what Pirates need upfront.

"The cross comes in and it's a miss-kick [Pule's attempted shot, which flew into Mabasa's path]. But look where [Mabasa] is. It's not an easy goal because the ball goes away from him,” the former Amakhosi marksman commented in the SuperSport TV studio.

"But what I like is he still goes in there, commits himself and then got a wonderful touch there (for the finish)."

Mabasa managed five league goals for Bucs last season, although injuries meant he only got to play 11 times.

It is however Gabadinho Mhango who is seen as Pirates' leading striker, after he banged in 16 league goals two seasons back. The Malawian was however only able to score five league goals in 22 matches last term.

Williams thinks that Mhango is not best-suited to playing as a central target-man and should be given the space to attack from wider. Instead, it should be Mabasa who plays through the middle.

"That's a man [full] of confidence," he said of Mabasa. "I think Pirates should be looking at him for more. We talked about it earlier, once you're in the kitchen," Williams said, in reference to the striker's tendency to position himself deep inside the opposition box.

"And Mabasa is one of those strikers (who takes up advanced, central positions). Mhango's drifting wide."

Pirates’ other goals against Chippa came from midfielders Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele.

The Buccaneers have eight points from four games and are next in action against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.