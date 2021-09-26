Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosi reveals his Amakhosi worries

The ex-Bafana Bafana playmaker was talking in the SuperSport TV studio following Amakhosi’s 0-0 draw with Marumo Gallants on Sunday in Polokwane

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi is concerned that the Soweto side have problems at both ends of the pitch.

It was Marumo Gallants who had the better of the chances on Sunday night and Chiefs needed their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to be at his best to claim the point.

Opposition stopper Washington Arubi meanwhile had comparatively little to do against what was, on the day, a blunt Amakhosi attack.

Nkosi was concerned about the Glamour Boys’ lack of threat going forward as well as what he feels is an unconvincing defence.

“I don’t feel they have that fluidity in their team and on top of that, I don’t think they are defending well,” said the former Chiefs and Golden Arrows midfielder. “So now there are worries in different parts of the pitch and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make sure that they become a solid team.



“One day you see a lot of positives but another day you see that they’ve sort of gone backwards in terms of their progress, and I think that there is a lot of work that needs to be done to make sure that they fine-tune the team, [such as] the combinations especially, because they are not able to hurt teams or cause problems to the opposition in the final third."

To compound a bad day at the office for Chiefs, Sifiso Hlanti was dismissed with 15 minutes on the clock after he received a second yellow card.

“There’s no proper combination," Nkosi continued, "they end up relying on set-pieces to try and get something, and in a game of this nature, we should be able to cause headaches for a team like Marumo Gallants.

“[We should] test them at least and have situations where you feel that we’ve created opportunities, constructively, so we can feel that we can build on that.

"However, it really looks like there’s nothing they can build on, in terms of the combinations, especially in the attack," he concluded. "Defensively there are still questions about the combinations as well, in terms of the pairing at the back.

"There are still a lot of issues to be ironed out there."