Ex-Ghana official Jabir reveals why Kuffour was dismissed during Afcon 2002

The real reason behind the defender's early end to the African tournament has finally been revealed

Former defender Samuel Osei Kuffour was sacked from 's camp at the 2002 (Afcon) in Mali for clubbing, then Black Stars team manager Abdul Malik Jabir has revealed.

Then at the top of his game with the German giants and unarguably the most high-profile player in the Ghana set-up, the centre-back had a tournament to forget as he was sent away from camp, generating wild controversy.

The reason given at the time for his expulsion was that the Black Stars' legend had led a destructive camp in protest against Ghana's tournament kits.

"Yes, I sacked him [Kuffour] from camp, it's about time our Ghanaian coaches took responsibility for their actions," Jabir told Angel FM.

"We played a draw against [ ] in our first match. We, the technical team, were there around 11:00 pm when the South African coach came and asked us whether we came for a funfair or what?

"He said we should go to the disco [club] because our players were there. I asked Oti Akenteng and [head coach] Osam Duodu to go and verify while I stayed behind.

"When the players saw them, they took to their heels but Kuffour never did. When he was questioned, he said even in they go to the night club.

"The coaches returned but not with Kuffour. He came around 4:30 am and he was immediately sacked from camp."

Ghana laboured to progress from the group as they played out 0-0 draws with Morocco and before beating Burkina Faso 2-1 courtesy of two stoppage-time goals from Isaac Boakye.

A 1-0 quarter-final loss to arch-rivals , however, ended the Black Stars campaign.

Kuffour returned to national duty in the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup, going on to play at the tournament as Ghana earned a historic first-time qualification for the global fiesta.