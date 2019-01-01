Ex-Ghana international Arhinful sings Hearts of Oak praise in Special Competition

The Phobians' good showing in the novelty league has not gone unnoticed by the erstwhile Black Stars striker

Former international Augustine Arhinful has lauded the performance of local club in the ongoing Ghana Special Competition.

The Phobians have arguably been the best team in the novelty league, having confirmed their qualification from the group stage to the next round with a game to spare.

Among all the participating teams, the 20-time Ghana Premier League champions ended the first phase of the competition with the highest number of points, won nine games, drew once and lost four times.

"I am highly impressed with the performance of Hearts of Oak," Arhinful told Gh One TV.

"You can see that they're eager to win the trophy eventually.

"Hearts have been very consistent.

Article continues below

"Even when they haven't play well, they had always gone ahead to win. So I've been impressed with Hearts."

Hearts are set for a big showdown in the next round as they will face arch-rivals , who finished second in Zone A, in the semi-finals on June 15 and 16.

The winners of the competition will represent Ghana in next season's Caf .

