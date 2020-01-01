Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Bekoe backs Yahaya for Ghana call-up 

The Aduana Stars man is expected to be invited for an Afcon qualifier against Sudan next month 

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Eric Bekoe believes Aduana Stars player Yahaya Mohammed deserves a Black Stars call-up following his fine showing this season.

Yahaya has been on a purple patch of form, having hit 10 goals after Matchweek 10 so far.

He currently stands as the joint-top scorer, challenged by Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies.

    “Yahaya deserves to be in the team [Black Stars] because he is doing it for Aduana Stars," Bekoe, who won the top scorer's award in 2007-2008, said, as reported by Footballghana.

    "We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up.

    "If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad."

    Yahaya is on a third spell with Aduana. The 31-year-old has also featured for the likes of Ashanti Kotoko, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.

    In 2007-2008, he had a brief spell with French side OGC Nice. He also played for Mexican side Murcielagos in 2016 and Tanzanian outfit Azam in 2017.

    A fully-capped Ghana international who made his debut in a 2007 friendly against Senegal, Yahaya represented Ghana at the 2011 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Sudan.

    New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his first squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan next month. 

