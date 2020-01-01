Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Bekoe backs Yahaya for Ghana call-up

The Aduana Stars man is expected to be invited for an Afcon qualifier against Sudan next month

Former Premier League top scorer Eric Bekoe believes player Yahaya Mohammed deserves a Black Stars call-up following his fine showing this season.

Yahaya has been on a purple patch of form, having hit 10 goals after Matchweek 10 so far.

He currently stands as the joint-top scorer, challenged by Victorien Adebayor of Allies.

More teams

“Yahaya deserves to be in the team [Black Stars] because he is doing it for Aduana Stars," Bekoe, who won the top scorer's award in 2007-2008, said, as reported by Footballghana.

"We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up.

"If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad."

Yahaya is on a third spell with Aduana. The 31-year-old has also featured for the likes of Ashanti Kotoko, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.

Article continues below

In 2007-2008, he had a brief spell with French side OGC Nice. He also played for Mexican side Murcielagos in 2016 and Tanzanian outfit Azam in 2017.

A fully-capped Ghana international who made his debut in a 2007 friendly against , Yahaya represented Ghana at the 2011 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Sudan.

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his first squad for a 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.