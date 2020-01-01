Ex-Asante Kotoko star Sadick Adams joins team-mates to demand fatal accident compensation

The striker recounts the ordeal at Nkawkaw in the Ghana Premier League in 2017 and connected issues

Former forward Sadick Adams is the latest to bemoan a long wait for financial compensation following the team's fatal road accident in 2017.

On their way back to their Kumasi-base from Accra after a Premier League ( ) fixture against Allies, the Porcupine Warriors were met by misfortune as they suffered a vehicular crash at Nkawkaw.

Sunday marks exactly three years since the incident which claimed the life of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare and left several others injured.

“Exactly three years today, we were involved in such a tragedy that claimed the life of our brother Mr Asare. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Adams wrote on Facebook.

“That saw many of our colleagues going through some hardships. All we can say now is Alhamdullilah! We survived and [are] still alive but what happened and still is happening is in the hands of the Almighty Allah and he knows best and he will surely see us through.

“I remember going through pain, seeing some of my colleagues shouting and crying, Michael Akuffo nearly ran into the bush out of shock.

“My boy Baba Mahama was bleeding so badly with a nose cut. Through my pain, I had to use my towel to stop his nose bleeding.

“Akuffo’s shin was horribly damaged that we couldn’t even watch. Isaac Amoako and Owusu Sefa had cuts on their foreheads, you can’t just watch.

“Nana Berchie, Godwin Ablordey and [coach] Stephen Polack had serious damages to their legs. But we say Alhamdullilah.

“Imagine going through all these pains for years, following the right legal [channel] to demand what is due you and nothing comes over three years now. Insurance packages, donations from [corporate] bodies, etc, have all not been given. Hmmm least said. Still watching."

The fateful match ended in a 1-0 loss to Allies at Accra's El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Kotoko's bus, which crashed into a stationary truck, was carrying a contingent of 15 players, seven technical officials and two journalists.

Adams' complaints follow an earlier lamentation by former goalkeeper Isaac Amoako, a member of the Porcupine Warriors' travelling party.

The striker, a former youth team player, is currently in search of a new club.